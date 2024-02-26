Usher adds more European dates to ‘Past Present Future’ world tour

Usher recently delivered an 'epic' Super Bowl halftime show performance

Usher is going to be performing in Europe for three extra shows.

The 45-year-old recently announced that he is set to perform six shows in Europe as a part of his Past, Present, Future tour.

Now, the King of R&B has added a number of more shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam. He is also scheduled to touch down in Berlin, Germany.

Tickets for the extended shows will go on sale later this week, and pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, February 28 at 10 am local time.

The OMG! hitmaker will kick off the European shows in London next year, performing 7 shows at the O2 Arena.

He will also perform in Paris on April 15 and 16, Amsterdam on April 22-23 and 25-26, and finally two shows in Berlin on May 1st and 2nd.



Usher has been riding a high recently, having delivered an “epic” Superbowl halftime show performance and tying the knot with long-time girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in a surprise Las Vegas wedding.

He is now set to headline his upcoming tour in Washington at the Capital One Arena on August 20, 2024.