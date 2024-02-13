Usher is MARRIED! Singer ties the knot in LA amid Super Bowl Weekend

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea amid 2024 Super Bowl Weekend

Usher and long-time partner Jennifer Goicoechea finally got married.



According to a marriage licence acquired by TMZ, the singer married the music entrepreneur in Las Vegas on February 11, the same day he performed a medley of his greatest hits at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Only a few days have passed since Usher and Jennifer—who are parents to two children, Sire, age two, and Sovereign, age three—obtained a marriage licence in Clark County, Nevada.

The eight-time Grammy singer and his longtime girlfriend obtained the licence on February 8 but hadn't filed it before Usher's Super Bowl performance, according to court documents that E! News had previously examined.

On February 11, the couple was spotted at a Super Bowl after-party wearing matching white clothes.

Usher, 45, had a lot of jewellery on his left hand at the time, including a golden band on his wedding finger, while Jennifer, 40, was wearing an ivory shirt, high-waisted slacks and ivory gloves.

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea relationship timeline:

Jennifer and Usher were initially connected in October 2019 when they were captured being intimate backstage at one of his shows.

Four months later, the couple made a public appearance together at Vanity Fair's yearly Oscars after-party.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sovereign, in September 2020. Then Jennifer gave birth to their youngest child, a baby boy named Sire, precisely a year later.

"We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children," Usher told People in February.

"It wouldn't be odd for us to get married."

He added, "And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share."