Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift 'upset' by breaking one of her set 'rules'

There are reports that Travis Kelce seemingly upset his lady love Taylor Swift as he has broken one of her set relationship 'rules.'

The NFL athlete was recently spotted at a club in Las Vegas as he is still celebrating his big Super Bowl LVIII win.

As per Daily Mail, the Kansas City Chiefs player was surrounded by "scantily-clad women" and also interacted with "some of them" while partying with his friends.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bad Blood singer has allegedly set a few boundaries for Kelce in order to help him maintain a good image in public.

An insider shared with Life & Style that Swift refrained Kelce from posing with female fans to "avoid inaccurate headlines."

The source added that the globally known musician "doesn’t want to control him", she "just wants to help" to build a stable relationship.

"Taylor loves Travis and thinks these rules will help things with their romance, as well as his career, stay on the rails," the media outlet further shared.

Swift and Kelce "are committed to doing whatever it takes to make their relationship stronger," claimed the source.