Derek Hough reveals his initial reaction on winning Emmy Awards during wife’s recovery

Derek Hough reveals his experience of winning Emmy Awards amid wife's recovery

Derek Hough has recently shared about his crazy experience after winning an Emmy Awards during his wife Hayley Erbert’s hospital treatment.



“It was kind of crazy too because it was such a difficult time in December, to then exactly a month be on stage accepting such a prestigious award in choreography, it was crazy,” admitted Derek while speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday.

The Dancing with the Stars judge, who received the Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding choreography in January, said, “It was a really wild, kind of surreal experience being in a hospital room for a month and then in front of thousands of people accepting something like that.”

“It was a lot of ups and downs like I said before. It's been wild,” remarked the 38-year-old.

During the show, Derek also offered major update about his wife’s recovery from brain surgery.

“She is doing amazing. She is an absolute miracle, miraculous,” he stated.

Derek mentioned, “It’s been a roller-coaster, it's been wild, but I just have to say again thank you for everyone who has been so supportive and so loving.”

“It really truly means the world to us all, it really does, my wife and I, so thank you guys,” he added.

For the unversed, Derek’s wife Hayley had an “emergency craniectomy after she suffered a cranial hematoma, while on the pair’s Symphony of Dance tour stop in Washington, D.C.