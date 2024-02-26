Prince Harry ignites rift with royal family after documentary release

File Footage

Prince Harry seemingly upset the senior members of the royal family following the release of his new documentary.



Recently, the show titled Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family, and the Invictus Games began streaming on the Disney-owned platform Hulu.

The documentary is based on the Duke of Sussex's recent trip to Canada, his surprising interview, his first official statement about his meeting with ailing King Charles, US citizenship and his bond with his children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Now, a royal commentator, Tom Quinn, told The Mirror that the former working royal sparked a feud with the royal family with his latest stunt.

He said, "Harry feels he is the one who has been wronged and that the rest of the family should be happy and grateful he is prepared to try to forgive."

The royal expert shared that Harry "doesn’t see his own part in the family bust-up."

Tom claimed that the Duke of Sussex deliberately expressed his desire to reunite with his estranged family as it gave him "the chance to step once more into the limelight."

He added that Harry tried to "play the role of the mature character able to forgive the terrible wrongs he has suffered."

"Extending the olive branch as Harry appears to be doing, brings the kind of publicity he loves," Tom shared.