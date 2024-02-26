Pink Friday 2 World Tour: Nicki Minaj to perform in Dublin after 9 years

Nicki Minaj announces grand show in Dublin

Nicki Minaj recently announced a grand show in Dublin for her Pink Friday 2 world tour, marking this as her first gig in the city since 2015.

The Queen of hip-hop will perform live at Malahide Castle on Saturday, July 6.

The Anaconda singer teased her world tour on social media ahead of releasing her new album, Pink Friday 2.

The tour gets its name from Minaj’s original new album Pink Friday 2, which was released back in December 2023.

The singer was all set to perform at the 3Arena in 2019 but the gig got cancelled midway.

This happened after the equipment trucks struggled to reach their destination due to poor weather conditions.

The Barbie singer took to her Instagram, sharing a series of pink images to commemorate her tour.

Her ‘Pink Friday’ trended as number one on the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks, marking her victory as the first female rap album of the century.

Apart from Minaj, country music superstar Shania Twain will be performing at the Dublin venue scheduled Friday, June 28.