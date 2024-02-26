Taylor Swift sends hidden message to Travis Kelce as she heads to Singapore

Singing sensation Taylor Swift failed to mention her boyfriend Travis Kelce in her address during last show in Australia even though she knew fans wanted to listen about the NFL star from her.



Taylor, 34, thanked her fans and many people of Australia but one notable name which was missing was boyfriend Travis, seemingly sending a clear message to the Kansas City's tight end that nothing is more important for her than her career and fans who brought her to this height.

On Monday, the pop superstar, 34, paid tribute to her Australian fans as she took to the stage for her fourth and final Eras Tour show in the city.

"I guess what I’m trying to say is that you make me feel like the man," Swift said after taking the stage, according to local media. However she did not share even a single word for his beau.



Taylor previously made headlines as she avoided mentioning Kelce during her historic Grammys acceptance speech, leaving fans of the superstar couple 'disappointed'.



In a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, Swift also talked about "Me, my band, the dancers, and people of Australia, who made them feel like they were at home there, but said no word for Kelce whose company she enjoyes the most theses days.



The “Cruel Summer” singer will next head to Singapore to play six nights at the National Stadium in Kallang starting on March 2.



However, some fans still cling to the fact that the singer will be joined by Kelce there as the two have gone far in romance and do not seem to return back any time soon.