Katy Perry’s dog Nugget debuts adorable haircut

Katy Perry recently took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a series of adorable pictures of her dog Nugget, before and after her haircut.
The ‘before’ picture featured the teacup poodle perched on an armchair with her golden curly locks tangled around her face.
Meanwhile, the second picture showcased the canine in her perfect shape, with a bow hanging around her collar.
For the unversed, Nugget has a separate fan base.
In 2017, the dog appeared with Perry in an ad for Citi’s Double Cash card, releasing a statement about her gig.
Nugget shared: "I’ve traveled from stage to stage with Katy, but it’s time to take my solo career to the next level and ride my own wagging tail. I’m as happy as a hound dog chasing a gut truck to be launching this new campaign with Citi."
"It finally puts me on the pedestal on which I belong," she concluded.
