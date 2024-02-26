Beyoncé's 'doppelganger' uncle passes away at 77

Beyonce's maternal uncle passes away

Beyoncé's maternal uncle, Rowland Martin Butch Buyince died at the age of 77 over the weekend.

According to reports, the superstar singer looked a lot like her late uncle.

The Crazy in Love star’s mom Tina Knowles took to her Instagram to mourn the loss of her beloved brother, sharing a black-and-white military photo of the deceased.

Her brother could be seen sporting a military outfit as he smiled for the picture.

She captioned the post as: "My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much ! He was a career Airforce man."

Tina continued to express love for her late brother, adding: "He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks. He was a great story teller.”

"He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince' June 1946 - Feb 2024 RIP," she concluded.

Back in July 2022, Beyoncé dedicated her seventh album Renaissance to her late family member Uncle Johnny, who died of AIDs when she was 17.

Her mother had commented on his death, noting that Johnny was "more like a brother to me."

Meanwhile, the Halo singer recently announced the release of ACT II of Renaissance during the Super Bowl on February 11, confirming that the second version would be a country album.