Taylor Swift put her 'uber-A-list status' aside for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has put her 'uber-A-list status' aside during her romantic boat ride with boyfriend Travis Kelce, claims a body language expert.



For the unversed, the global music icon and the NFL athlete reunited in Sydney during the Australian leg of Swift's Eras Tour.

Before going back to Las Vegas, Kelce took his lady love for a dreamy yacht ride on Friday night.

While analysing the gestures of the lovebirds, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the couple appeared smitten by each other.

Speaking of the Lover singer, the expert shared that despite being globally successful star, "Taylor’s body language suggests she’s keen to create a different power balance in her romance with Kelce."

James added, "...coming off stage to walk off to a date with him looking like a sweetly besotted girlfriend."

The expert further said that the musician "walks at Kelce’s side here, smiling and looking up at his face in what looks like a bid to win his attention."

On the other hand, James believes that Swift's beau behaved like her "protector" during their latest outing.



She explained, "His hand clasp with Taylor also looks telling. His hand appears to be firmly on top in the clasp, defining him as taking a protector/leader role here."