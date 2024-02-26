King Charles turns to ‘secret pal’ for advice amid cancer battle

King Charles is secretly seeking guidance for his well being as he comes to terms with his shock cancer diagnosis.



The monarch, who underwent treatment for an enlarged prostrate, was detected to have cancer, the Buckingham Palace announced last month. While the statement did not disclose the type of cancer, it said that King is doing well.

However, speculations emerged over the King’s health but he emerged after some time and had his first audience with the Prime Minister since his dignosis four days ago.

A source told The Sun that to calm his nerves, the monarch had turned to a Greek Orthodox monk, Archimandrite Ephraim, for spiritual advice with whom he had been friends with for over 25 years.

While the abbot has never spoken about his secret friendship with King Charles, he broke his silence over his health battles.

“Charles has a spiritual sophistication, a spiritual life,” he revealed. “Yes, he has been in contact since the diagnosis and I believe he’ll overcome it,” adding, “We have a very good rapport.”

The monarch reportedly visited Mount Athos, on the Greek peninsula, several times and made eight separate visits to the Abbot’s 10th century Vatopedi monastery. Charles is also known to have his own quarters at Vatopedi, on the all-male Mount.

“There are no distractions so he can meditate, pray and follow ancient rituals like getting up at 4am to follow the liturgy which he absolutely adores,” the source said.