Beyoncé receives heartbreaking news weeks before album release

Beyoncé received some unfortunate news as her beloved uncle Rowland Martin Buyince died at 77.

The Grammy-winning musician’s mother, Tina Knowles, took to social media to announce the news, revealing that her brother passed away over the weekend.

“My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much ! He was a career Airforce man,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a vintage photo of her elder sibling.

“He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks. He was a great story teller,” Tina praised in the caption. “He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved.”

She signed off the note with “Sail on Butch [heart emojis] Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince’ June 1946 – Feb 2024 RIP.”

Beyoncé’s heartbreaking news comes just days after she along with her mother and sister Solange attended the Luar fashion show in New York on February 13.

The musician was also in the middle of putting out the second act of her critically acclaimed Renaissance album on March 29, which she had dedicated to her other late uncle, Johnny, who died when the singer was 17.