Florence Pugh teases rare update on romance movie with Andrew Garfield

Florence Pugh is stoked about the release of her new romance film, We Live in Time, alongside Andrew Garfield.

Pugh attended the premiere of Dune: Part 2 in New York City on Sunday, where she teased some bits about the highly-anticipated upcoming movie and gushed about her co-star.

“Oh my god, I’m excited about that movie,” the Little Women actress, 28, told Entertainment Tonight. “That one, we just had the most beautiful time making it – we made a real story about real people and I got to work with the most unbelievable actor that I feel so honoured to be in his presence and shout lines back to him.”

Helmed by The Goldfinch director John Crowley and written by The Last Letter From Your Lover writer Nick Payne, the movie starring Pugh and Garfield was first was first announced by Deadline in March 2023, just a week after they presented the award for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.

Pugh also told ET that she is unaware when the trailer may drop and other details would be unveiled.

She added, “I’m just still in love with the process of making the movie, so I hope the people appreciate watching it – but it’ll be here soon.”

While the plot details of the feature are kept under wraps, the project has been described as a “funny, deeply moving and immersive love story.”