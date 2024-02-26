BLACKPINK's Jennie overthrows BTS with major milestone

Jennie sets a new record with her song

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently achieved a new milestone after her song One Of The Girls reached 1.4 billion streams on Spotify without releasing a solo album.

The K-pop idol, who recently launched her own label, became the first K-pop Female Soloist to earn 300 million streams, topping the Spotify charts.

Her song, which was a collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp, made history as it marked the most streamed original sound track on the platform.

The hit track surpassed BTS’ Jungkook’s Dreamers, marking this as a feat in BLACKPINK’s history.



Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter as well as Instagram, celebrating another feather in the Blackpink member’s cap.

A user penned a heartwarming comment for the artist, noting: "LOVE LOVE LOVE #JENNIE AND #apartment404 and #oddatelier"

Another user chimed in, expressing love for the One of the Girls star: "Cause she’s the iconic it girl."

Crowning her as the "ultimate" queen, a third user gushed: "Queen jennie."