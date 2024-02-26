Anya Taylor Joy accused of promoting 'starvation' with dramatic snaps: See

Anya Taylor Joy dazzled on Dune: Part Two premiere on Sunday in a black and golden gown but invited backlash

Anya Taylor Joy invited backlash after her dazzling appearance at the Dune: Part Two premiere in New York City.

The Queen’s Gambit sensation took to social media to share snapshots of her ensemble from the event, offering fans a glimpse of her slender figure beneath the gold and black Maison Margiela gown.

In the carousel of photos, the first picture captured the actress flaunting her hourglass figure clad in a corset, igniting criticism from naysayers who deemed it a "promotion of starvation."

Social media users were quick to criticise the actress with a flurry of backlash expressing concerns about body image and health.



One commenter urged, "Can we not normalise starvation?"

"Rough. Expected better from you tbh. Thinness isn't chic," a second user expressed.

Another pointed out, "Do you realise how corsets are hurtful for women's health and should not be promoted?"

However, before the actress could react, her fans chimed in, highlighting the potential benefits of wearing a properly fitted corset.

"A good, custom-made, or simply one that fits you will never hurt you," a fan reassured.

"When worn and made right, they’re actually wonderful back support," the second user emphasised.