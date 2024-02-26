Pedro Pascal ‘excited’ to work with director Matt Shakman for Marvel debut

Pedro Pascal is stoked to start his Marvel journey after he won a SAG Award for outstanding performance of male actor in a drama series.

In February 2024, Pascal and Vanessa Kirby were confirmed to be leading Marvel’s The Fantastic Four movie as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman.

Joining them would be Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing to complete the titular quartet.

Expressing his excitement on the role, The Last of Us actor told Access Hollywood, “[I’m] beyond excited, especially to be in that cast, more than anything, with that director Matt Shakman.”

He added, “To be invited into a family like that is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to spend all of my time with them.”

The announcement of the cast came on Valentine’s Day as Marvel Studios announced the release for the third big screen iteration on July 25, 2025.

The first movie came out in 2005 as Chris Evans starred as Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, alongside Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis.

The movie was rebooted in 2015 with Fantastic Four, which starred Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell.