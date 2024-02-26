Cruz Beckham to release music in 2024 two years after signing major deal

Cruz Beckham is ready to make his own waves with music very soon.



The 19-year-old third-born of David and Victoria Beckham had spent a small fortune to perfect his craft with industry professionals so he can follow in the footsteps of his Spice Girl mom.

“The plan is to launch this year to let people hear what he has been working so hard on for years,” a music insider told The Sun, adding that there is big pressure to be the best.

“There is a lot of excitement around him as a singer but he is also acutely aware that he really needs to prove himself,” the source said. “So, he isn’t just accused of being a nepo baby, which is why he has spent so long perfecting the music.”

The insider also added that a “a fortune has been spent on getting him in rooms with some of the best brains in the business and the results are promising.”

Cruz, had signed a major management deal two years ago, and has been working with writer Ed Frewett, who wrote hits like Shout Out To My Ex and Black Magic for Little Mix, All Time Low and Glad You Came for The Wanted and Best Song Ever, Steal My Girl and History for One Direction.

Producer Fred Ball is also involved in the process, who is known to have worked with Rihanna, Beyonce and Mariah Carey and has engineered records for Ed Sheeran.