Chris Gauthier, ‘Once Upon a Time’ alum, dead at 48

Chris Gauthier dead at 48

Chris Gauthier has passed away.



The Once Upon a Time star died on Friday, February 23, at the age of 48.

“We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent told TVLine in an announcement.

“As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film.”

The statement concluded, “His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

Gauthier’s survivors include his wife, Erin, and their two sons, Ben and Sebastian. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Gauthier's acting credits include Supernatural, Eureka, Smallville, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Joe Pickett.

He also starred in several movies as well, including 40 Days and 40 Nights, Agent Cody Banks and Freddy vs. Jason.

Gauthier was mostly best known for his role of Smee (Captain Hook’s right-hand man) on ABC’s Once Upon a Time.