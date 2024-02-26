Watch: BLACKPINK’s Rose saves fan from airport chaos

File footage

BLACKPINK sensation Rose stole the spotlight at Incheon Airport with compassion as she paused to check on her staff and a fan after their collision.



The video shared by Allkpop captured a heartfelt moment on Sunday as Rose, en route to Paris to take part in the fashion week as the brand ambassador for a renowned fashion brand, navigated her way through the frenzy within the hand chain of her bodyguards.

In the clip, it was seen that she halted without hesitation when a fan stumbled and fell, signaling everyone to stop and out of genuine concern paused until she was assured the fan and her staff were fine.

Later, the songstress continued walking, effortlessly exuding style in a leggy display.

She donned an oversized leather jacket over a white shirt, paired with a thigh-skimming mini-skirt.

Her accessories included silver hoop earrings, black shades, and a cap from BLACKPINK's official merchandise.

The blonde beauty pulled back her locks into a messy ponytail and continued walking in her black glossy loafers, teamed with white socks.

As the 27-year-old performer made her way through the overwhelming crowd, she graciously reciprocated fans' love by accepting every token of affection, be it flowers, cards, or gifts that she could fit in her hands.