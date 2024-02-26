Jodie Turner-Smith weighs in on her split from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith discusses about her divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith has recently broken silence on her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

In a new interview with UK’s Sunday Times Style, Jodie finally opened up about her split after it came under the limelight last year.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK,” said the White Noise actress.

Jodie, who shares three-year-old daughter with her former partner Joshua, mentioned, “The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

“There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’” she continued.

Jodie pointed out, “If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us.”

“And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us,” she remarked.

While addressing her split with Joshua, Jodie told Sunday Times, “I don’t think it’s a failure. We obviously had such a beautiful moment together.”

“And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!” she added.