Sarah Michelle Gellar speaks in favour of Shannen Doherty after Alyssa Milano feud

Sarah Michelle Gellar shows her support to longtime friend Shannen Doherty

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently spoken in favour of Shannen Doherty amid Alyssa Milano feud.



“It was a difficult time,” said the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Sarah continued, “I was there for it. I think Shannen's just about sharing her truths in general right now.”

While praising Shannen, the Scooby Doo actress mentioned, “What's amazing about her is, flaws and all, she's showing it all.”

“I will support her. I know it wasn't the easiest time, but she's a different person now,” stated the 46-year-old after Shannen battled with stage 4 cancer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sarah offered insight into her relationship with Shannen.

“Our relationship has grown because we've grown,” remarked the Scream 2 actress.

Sarah further said, “We've had experiences and life is complicated. And we've been able to experience it together, so then you grow together.”

Recalling pandemic lockdown days in 2020, Sarah told the outlet, “I remember one day, we were doing Zoom school and all our power went out.

“And I was like, 'Let's go to Shannon's.' And then Shannon's power went out. So we're like, 'Let's have an adventure.' And she had rented this camper van. So, we're like, 'Roadtrip! Let's go! Get the dog!’” mentioned The Grudge actress.

Sarah added, “Those were great moments.”