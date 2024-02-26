Selena Gomez gives updates on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ sequel

A ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ sequel pilot is well under works

Selena Gomez is excited to re-introduce her fans to the iconic Wizards of Waverly Place.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the former Disney star unraveled more details about the upcoming sequel, first and foremost clarifying for the host and viewers that it is not a “reboot.”

Instead, she told host Jimmy Kimmel that “It’s gonna be a different version.”

She continued, “It’s gonna be really fun. I was excited to bring the characters back.”

The pop icon, 31, will serve as executive producer alongside original cast member David Henrie. However, she will only appear in the pilot episode in a guest role as trouble-making teen Alex Russo.

The sequel was first announced in January, with Variety confirming that a pilot episode has already been ordered by Disney.

The show will feature Henrie as an adult Justin Russo – Alex’s older brother – who “left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons.”

However, Gomez confirmed that there will still be magic involved in the show, teasing, “Well, yeah. I am the family wizard.”

“I’m excited for you guys to see it,” she concluded.