Victoria Beckham reacts to son Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan's split 

Victoria Beckham sent love to Mia Regan following the model's breakup rumours with the fashion designer's son Romeo Beckham.
Taking to Instagram, Mia shared her stunning photos from the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.
The former Spice Girl dropped a heartfelt message in the comment section of the model's recent post. Victoria wrote, "Beautiful!! Kisses x."
Interestingly, the TV personality's comment came amid the rumours of Mia's split from her 21-year-old son.
However, the footballer and Mia confirmed their split with bittersweet notes on their Instagram stories today, February 25.
Romeo wrote, "Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of love for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will."
On the other hand, Mia ended her years-long romantic relationship with Romeo on friendly terms.
She wrote, "This is ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16. Love takes different forms & paths as you mature."
"We aren't tougher [sic] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another...after 5 years we friend zoned each other hehe," Mia added.
Travis Kelce flew out of Sydney after spending two days with Taylor Swift for her ‘Eras Tour’ show
The Duchess of Sussex slammed for enjoying limelight during King Charles, Princess Kate's health issues
Penelope Cruz in awe of fellow actress Meryl Streep at the event
Wendy Williams was placed under guardianship in 2022 amid her declining health and alcoholism
The music icon expressed her disbelief over crowd's energy during Eras Tour show on Sunday
Hampton is the second cast member to leave ‘The Real Housewives of Atlantic City’ following Kandi Burruss
The Duke of Sussex has been advised to stop 'publicising everything he does'
Prince William is borrowing on all the help he can as Kate Middleton recovers