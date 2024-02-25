Reese Witherspoon ‘annoyed’ over Jessica Alba: Here’s why

Reese Witherspoon is not happy with Jessica Alba: Source

Reese Witherspoon is reportedly annoyed over Jessica Alba for “copying” her business idea.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Reese is extremely territorial. She does not appreciate Jessica trying to copy her success!”

The source revealed that the two actresses only play nice on camera but behind the scene, Reese “resents” Jessica as she wanted to “duplicate” the Big Little Lies actress’ media empire.

Another source noted that Jessica is keen to boost her brand after it dropped in value last year from $1.7 billion to $228 million.

“Jessica was on track to become a billionaire and almost overnight that dream crashed,” an insider told the outlet.

The source claimed, “Now Jessica is hell-bent on re-energising her company and expanding into new markets.”

“She's taking a page from Reese and is trying to make it more of a lifestyle brand,” added an insider.

The source explained, “Jessica wants to do podcasts, reality TV series and live events, much to Reese's annoyance.”

“With her marriage over and her kids becoming adults, Reese is not going to let anybody take a bit from her apple without consequences!” dished an insider.

Meanwhile, Reese’s company Hello Sunshine is popular with screen-adaptations of best-selling novels, including Where the Crawdads Sing, Little Fires Everywhere and Daisy Jones and the Six.