Romeo Beckham announces breakup from Mia Regan on Instagram

Romeo Beckham confirmed his split from girlfriend Mia Regan with a sad note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, David Beckham's 21-year-old son shared an adorable click with Mia and penned a bittersweet statement.

He wrote, "Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of love for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will."

On the other hand, the model also announced her breakup with Romeo on friendly terms.

She wrote, "This is ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16. Love takes different forms & paths as you mature."

"We aren't tougher [sic] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another...after 5 years we friendzoned each other hehe," Mia added.

The footballer, 21, had been dating the model since 2019 but briefly broke up in 2022.

Later, eventually the two got back together. However, the couple sparked split rumours after neither of them posted any Valentine’s Day tribute for the other.