Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take a romantic boat ride before saying goodbye

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had the perfect end to their romantic weekend in Sydney, Australia, taking a romantic boat ride under the night sky.
The lovebirds, who had a brief reunion in Sydney for the Eras Tour show, hit the docks for a final date night.
In a video circulating social media, the couple were seen in high spirits as they strolled hand-in-hand around the marina near the loading docks.
The international pop star looked boat-ready in a pink short-sleeved T-shirt and blue denim shorts, and charming white strappy shoes. She completed the look with her natural beachy waves.
Meanwhile, Kelce kept it casual in a short-sleeved blue T-shirt, dark blue shorts, and white sneakers.
The NFL star touched down in Sydney on Thursday to support his girlfriend’s record-breaking concerts.
In their brief time together, the couple also squeezed in a date to the zoo, where they were seen interacting with the wildlife.
Kelce then flew back to Los Angeles on Friday night.
While he joins his Kansas City Chiefs teammates for a celebratory party, Swift still has a few more gigs in The Land Down Under.
