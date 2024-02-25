Meghan Markle fuels rift with Princess Kate amid recent glitzy outings

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been criticised for thrusting herself into the limelight amid Princess Kate and King Charles's serious health issues.



For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex was recently photographed in high spirits during a dinner date with her friend in LA.

Moreover, the former working royal was spotted with Oprah Winfrey's confidant, Terry Wood, sparking rumours of her possible reunion with the renowned Hollywood host.

Notably, the former Suits actress's outings came during the royal health scare.

Speaking of Meghan's 'shallow' behaviour, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News that the mother-of-two lacks self-awareness.



She said, "I don't think it looks good for Meghan to be thrusting herself into the limelight in the midst of the King and Princess of Wales's health concerns."

Kinsey added, "I think it looks a little shallow for her to be hobnobbing around Beverly Hills in the middle of these serious issues but she really lacks self-awareness."

"She doesn't believe their health concerns are her concerns and she is moving forward," the royal commentator shared.