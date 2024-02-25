Normani faces difficult career decision after parents' cancer battle

Normani opens up about parents' cancer diagnosis amid career hiatus

Normani recently opened up about her parents’ diagnosis and how it impacted her music career, let alone her solo album Dopamine.

She reflected upon the time when she first discovered about her parents, Andrea Hamilton and Derrick Hamilton’s cancer diagnosis.

Normani revealed that the first thought that crossed her mind was "F*** all of this."

Speaking exclusively to Who What Wear on Thursday, February 22, the Love Lies singer shared: "This is bigger than the music. It's bigger than what I'm trying to accomplish. This is life or death. All I wanted to do was be there for them."

The singer further talked about how she 'lost' herself in the process and nothing made sense to her at the time.

She mentioned that although her family was going through a lot in their respective lives, her music actually “brought joy" to her parents.

Explaining to the outlet, Normani added: "Honestly, music got them through the cancer treatments."

"I remember being on FaceTime with my mom while she was undergoing chemo and her asking me, ‘How’s the studio today? How’s the music coming?’ As hard as it was for me to not be with them as much as I wanted to, ultimately, pushing through made the circumstances of the last few years feel a bit lighter for my parents," the celebrity claimed.

However, she went on to comment on her parents’ condition, noting that it brought her the realisation that she has an "opportunity to make an impact in this lifetime."

The American singer and dancer is all set to release her long-awaited debut album six years after going on a hiatus.