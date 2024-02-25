Jennie leaves Blinks in awe with surprise appearance at local school

Blackpink's Jennie makes an unexpected appearance at a local high school

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently surprised fans with an appearance at a local high school, Oh San in Yongsan Gu, Seoul.

The K-pop sensation was spotted holding a camera, dressed up in a Korean uniform, filming for her upcoming variety show Apartment 404.

Fans couldn’t contain their happiness, witnessing the star in a casual setting.

Taking to social media, fans penned heartfelt notes for the K-pop idol and shared a series of enthusiastic reactions to celebrate her upcoming venture.

A fan, who belongs to the staff at the school took to the platform, expressing her joy over her encounter with the BLACKPINK member.

She exclaimed: "What the???????? What are the chances you meet Jennie when you get to work...? Jennie was at my school. What is this, so dope."

Netizens jumped on the bandwagon, praising the singer’s youthful appearance.

Commenting on Jennie’s ability to pass off as a high school student. While others complimented her makeup.

Apartment 404 is a highly-anticipated show featuring Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Jung Ha.

It premiered on February 23, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.