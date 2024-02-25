Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark breakup rumours

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globe Awards in January

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are rumoured to have called it quits on their romance after nearly a year of dating.

The couple sparked speculations of split after a blind item was posted on celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, hinting at the end of their romance.

“Eye witnesses tell us this A list actor was at Paul’s Casablanca’s last night acting VERY single,” the email message read, accompanied by subject: “Are Gen Z’s power couple over?”

The message added: “The sighting comes on the heels of this couple not being seen publicly since the beginning of January. Could this mean a split is imminent? We hope not!”

Fans were quick to pour in their guesses with many veering towards Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner due to their last public appearance at the Golden Globes in January this year.

They also spotted a clever use of ‘Bagel Boy’ as a pseudonym at the beginning of the email, referencing the Wonka actor’s renowned fondness for the savory.

The couple were first romantically linked in April last year. They tried staying under the radar for the first few months of romance, before packing on a heavy PDA during an appearance on Beyoncé’s concert in September.

The Dune star brought along the reality star as his date for their first red carpet appearance at the Golden Globe Awards.