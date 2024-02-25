Justin Timberlake ‘unfazed’ by resurfaced past cheating allegations

Justin Timberlake ‘unfazed’ of resurfaced past cheating allegations

Justin Timberlake is feeling blessed to his family despite being the subject of many controversial headlines in the past few months.

The SexyBack singer appeared to be unfazed as he came on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 24, and talked how “incredibly grateful” he is to have wife Jessica Biel and their two sons.

After getting married in 2012 after five years of dating, the couple welcomed eldest son Silas in 2015 and second son, Phineas, followed five years later in 2020.

“I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me,” Timberlake, 43, told host Norton. “Two boys and a wonderful wife and I’m just happy. Is that controversial these days?”

Timberlake had been in the headlines for his past relationships with Britney Spears and Cameron Diaz.

Spears released her memoir, The Woman In Me, in October 2023 in which she detailed their three-year long relationship from when they were in their teens. The Gimme More singer revealed that she had an abortion because Timberlake “didn’t want to be a father.”

Months later, former Playboy model Zoe Gregory is claiming that she hooked up with the singer while he was dating Cameron Diaz.