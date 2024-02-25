Shane Gillis risks backlash over controversial 'The Floor' spoof

Shane Gillis invites criticism in latest 'The Floor' segment on Saturday Night Live

Shane Gillis invited criticism after struggling to identify famous personalities on Saturday Night Live's segment titled The Floor.

Shane Gillis, won the first round by identifying the glass of orange juice on The Floor, a new game show hosted by Rob Lowe that features contestants facing off in quiz duels.



In the next round, when it came down to identifying famous personalities, Willis had trouble recognising their faces.

He was stumped by infamous politicians and personalities, including Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King, Maya Angelou, Colin Powell and Aretha Franklin, Stephen Curry, even Oprah, to audience’s surprise,.

He added remarks like "I know him but I’m nervous" or "I’m a huge fan of hers."

However, he was quick to identify Cleveland from Family Guy, leaving Heidi Garner’s Susan awestruck.

She chimed in, asking: "Wait, Cleveland is a historical figure?"

To which Lowe replied: "He was the first African-American cast member of Family Guy."

Gillis, who was fired from Saturday Night Live in 2019 for making racist remarks, struck a chord with the audience as made apparent by comments.

A user wrote: "Shane is not SNL type funny."

Others wrote: "I’m not American and I know all those black people, hmmm something is not right when Americans born don’t know their people, what is it?"

And that: "It's time for Saturday Night Live to move over and let something funny come on the air."

For the unversed Gillis was fired after a clip of him using an anti-Asian slur on his podcast made rounds on social media on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He received more backlash after other videos of him using offensive language went viral.