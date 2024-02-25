BTS' Jungkook adds another feather to cap with milestone achievement

Jungkook's debut album Golden and it's title tracks remain on Spotify's Weekly Top Album Global chart

BTS sensation Jungkook’s debut studio album, Golden, continues to bask in love from fans.

As per recent reports from Spotify, the 26-year-old performer’s solo album ranked number 13 on the Weekly Top Album Global chart.

Notably, despite the newly released albums by global artists, Golden, which was released on November 3, 2023, remained on top ranks for 16 consecutive weeks.

Moreover, other singles from his chart-topping album, including Seven feat. Latto and 3D feat. Jack Harlow, joined the title track Standing Next To You to remain in rank numbers 25, 121, and 45, respectively.

Recently, the Dynamite vocalist has been making headlines with his back-to-back achievements.

Previously, it was reported that Standing Next to You has gained over 400 million streams on the world’s largest music streaming platform.

Additionally, the South Korean rapper, who is currently enlisted in mandatory military services, won the Male Artist of the Year accolade at the People’s Choice Awards 2024.

The star-studded ceremony, which was held at Santa Monica on Sunday, added another credit in the Butter crooner’s professional career as he became the first Asian artist to be honoured with the title.

