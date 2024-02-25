BTS' Jungkook adds another feather to cap with milestone achievement

BTS sensation Jungkook’s debut studio album, Golden, continues to bask in love from fans.
As per recent reports from Spotify, the 26-year-old performer’s solo album ranked number 13 on the Weekly Top Album Global chart.
Notably, despite the newly released albums by global artists, Golden, which was released on November 3, 2023, remained on top ranks for 16 consecutive weeks.
Moreover, other singles from his chart-topping album, including Seven feat. Latto and 3D feat. Jack Harlow, joined the title track Standing Next To You to remain in rank numbers 25, 121, and 45, respectively.
Recently, the Dynamite vocalist has been making headlines with his back-to-back achievements.
Previously, it was reported that Standing Next to You has gained over 400 million streams on the world’s largest music streaming platform.
Additionally, the South Korean rapper, who is currently enlisted in mandatory military services, won the Male Artist of the Year accolade at the People’s Choice Awards 2024.
The star-studded ceremony, which was held at Santa Monica on Sunday, added another credit in the Butter crooner’s professional career as he became the first Asian artist to be honoured with the title.
Prince Harry, who is the fifth in the line of succession, may not have a royal role left for him
Netflix gives you a diverse range to explore on entertainment in a limited manner
Ali Wong's 83-year-old mother attended at the SAG awards 2024 and witnessed her daughter win an award
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's lucrative deal hangs by balance as the couple gets 'under pressure'
Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep had a Devil Wears Prada reunion on SAG Awards
Paris Hilton sent a cryptic message via Instagram Story, offering an insight into her life