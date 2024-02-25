Ex NCT star Lucas breaks silence on infidelity, suicide in new documentary

Lucas spoke about a number of life-changing incidents in his documentary

Ex NCT member Lucas recently released the first part of his documentary FREEZE on YouTube after taking an indefinite hiatus following his controversy.

In FREEZE, the singer reflected on the mistakes he made in life, recalling the instances where he did wrong and how he wanted to rectify them.

The artist candidly shed light on bad mental health post-controversy surrounding his hiatus.

He also reflected upon having thoughts of ending his life at the time.

The singer went on to lay bare his emotions and how he went through physical and mental turmoil.

The ex-NCT member mentioned that he had spent six months inside his house, shutting down every possible way to interact with people.

He also recalled losing hair and weight in the process.

For the unversed, Lucas went on a hiatus in August 2021 after he was allegedly caught cheating on his former girlfriend.

On February 23, the ex-WayV member dropped a picture, tagging his new official account hinting at a solo comeback.

The documentary is just the first part of FREEZE, with other parts still in the pipeline.

It was released via Lucas’ official YouTube account, crossing 900,000 views in just a few hours.