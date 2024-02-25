Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway settle scores with Meryl Streep at SAG reunion

Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep presented best male comedy series

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway balanced the scale with Meryl Streep’s snarky character in The Devil Wears Prada during their latest reunion.

The trio reunited to present the award for male actor in a comedy series at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday.

Streep was the first one to appear onstage as she stumbled and accidently hit the microphone before catching her breath and said, "Two things: I forgot my glasses, clearly, and the envelope," before Blunt and Hathaway arrived to bring them to her.

"It's an age old question — where does the character end and the actor begin?" she continued, prompting a jibe from Blunt: "As we've just seen, Meryl and [her Devil Wears Prada character Miranda Priestly] are sort of like twins, right?"

As Meryl began to open the envelope, the Oppenheimer referenced to one of the veteran actress’ dialogue in the film, and quipped: "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know that thrills me.”

Though Blunt and Hathaway sparingly continue to see each other, their onstage gig was the first time the pair reunited with heart of the 2006 film, Meryl Streep, giving fans yet another memory to cherish for a lifetime.