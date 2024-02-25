The Crown: Meg Bellamy reflects on 'privilege' of portraying Kate Middleton

File footage

Meg Bellamy did not shy away from acknowledging the privilege she felt while essaying the role of Kate Middleton on the widely acclaimed Netflix series The Crown.



Speaking to Netflix Tudum the actress expressed her gratitude for being part of the series, ahead of the release of the final six episodes of the show's last and sixth season.

Dishing out her working experience with the team Bellamy, 21, described it as "a real privilege, for sure, and such a pleasure" to be on board with such a lauded series.

"I’ve always been a fan of the show, so to be part of it is pretty crazy, and it’s nice to finally be celebrating it," she added.

For the unversed, the remaining six episodes of the series is set to release by the end of the year.

As Peter Morgan's groundbreaking series approaches its end by December 14, 2024, viewers can anticipate a new episode featuring a royal romance between Prince William, portrayed by newcomer Ed McVey, and Bellamy in her role as Princess Kate.