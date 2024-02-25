Watch: 'Beef' star Ali Wong praises mother in hilarious SAG award speech

File footage

Ali Wong, renowned for infusing humour into her witty stand-up comedy by mentioning her mother, took a different route at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.



This time, as she accepted the coveted trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role in Beef, Wong, 41, gave a heartfelt shout-out to her "83-year-old mother."

"I want to thank my 83-year-old mother, who’s here tonight in her pearls and her Tevas because she doesn’t give a [expletive]," the comedian said during her acceptance speech after receiving the award.

Creating a touching moment following the laughter-filled narrative, she continued, "I know it was really hard when I told you I wanted to do stand-up comedy."

"I hope you feel like it’s all worked out," Wong added, referring to her fair share of struggles during the journey from a comedian to an actress.

This win at the SAG Awards ceremony held on Saturday is significant for the mother of one.

It was a full circle moment for Wong in a way that this year’s star-studded ceremony was streamed live on Netflix.

The same streaming service hosts Beef and Wong’s three other comedy specials, including Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong.

All these stand-up gigs had funny and touching bits about the mother, who was present in the audience to witness her daughter adding another feather to her cap.