Paris Hilton's cryptic message sparks worry over her marriage

Paris Hilton sends a cryptic message

Paris Hilton recently took to Instagram Stories, sharing cryptic posts that offer an insight into the star’s love life.

In a recent series of posts, Paris was vocal about "crossing paths with someone who instantly makes you feel calm, refreshed, alive, and wholesome."

She reflected upon surrounding herself with "bright, loving, and loyal people" that "celebrate wins without an ounce of jealousy."







While Hilton has not made any statements concerning her current relationship status some fans are speculating the actress’ romantic life is poised to threat.

The star was last seen with her husband celebrating her birthday with their son, Phoenix Barron, one, on a private jet.

The American media personality shared another clip on her birthday, showcasing the private jet full of balloons that said: "Happy Birthday Paris."

On the inside, there were a few tables, decorated with flowers alongside champagne, candies, and white heart-shaped sunglasses.

Paris penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude for her family. She gushed: "Another sparkling year of pure #Sliving! Feeling so blessed for every lesson this year has gifted me. From motherhood to wifey duties, girl boss moments, and standing up for what’s right… This has been the most iconic year yet! #Aquarius #SlivingBirthday."

Hilton and Reum tied the knot in November 2021.

The couple shares two children, a son, Pheonix Barron, and daughter London.