Netflix's ‘Avatar’ showrunner breaks silence on original creators' exit

The live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix has been a subject of much anticipation and debate, particularly after the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, left the project in 2020.

Now, with the series nearing its release, showrunner Albert Kim has opened up about his initial reaction and the challenges of carrying the torch without the show's originators.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kim admitted feeling "bummed" when DiMartino and Konietzko departed. He had enjoyed collaborating with them and valued their insights. However, he acknowledged their right to make creative decisions and respected their reasons for leaving.

Despite the setback, Kim remained committed to the project. He recognized the immense responsibility of handling a beloved franchise like Avatar: The Last Airbender and the importance of staying true to its core values. This meant honouring the original story while adapting it for a new format and audience.

Kim admitted to the inherent challenges of working without the original creators' direct guidance. He had to rely on his interpretations and make decisions that might not have been identical to theirs. This uncertainty added pressure but also fueled his determination to create something unique and respectful.

Kim emphasized the importance of striking a balance between honouring the original and exploring new possibilities. He expressed his desire to "expand the universe" without losing the essence of what made the show so special. He acknowledged the concerns of fans and assured them that the core characters and themes would remain intact.