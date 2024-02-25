Queen Camilla to decide Prince Harry's fate in royal family

Queen Camilla will not let King Charles allow Prince Harry to return to the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the royal family as part-time royals has been dubbed impossible in the wake of acrimonious relations between the two parties.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Valentine Low suggested that even if King Charles ends up reconciling with his youngest son, he will receive pushback from Prince William and Queen Camilla after he besmirched them on several occasions since the royal exit.

He also noted that the decision to bring back the Sussexes to the royal fold hinges on the agreement of all royal members alongside the King and palace’s courtiers and advisors.

"Harry and Meghan have done and said so many things about William, about Camilla, about his own father,” the expert said during the outlet’s Royal Exclusive show.

"It has to be said it's pretty unlikely,” Low noted, adding: "The late Queen was very clear that Harry and Meghan could not have a hybrid role half-in, half-out as they wanted to do.”

"The advisers drew up a list of alternatives but it was the Queen and the other members of the family who took the final decision.”

"I think that's what will happen this time. I think it's the members of the family who will take any of these big decisions,” the former Times journalist claimed.