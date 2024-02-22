Queen Camilla forced Prince Harry out of UK with grave warning

Queen Camilla forced Prince Harry back to US with grave warning

Queen Camilla allegedly demanded Prince Harry return back to the US after he dashed to visit his cancer-stricken father King Charles in the UK earlier this month.

The Duke of Sussex had a 30-minute meeting with the King in Clarence House, where he has been staying with his Queen Consort since being diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to RadarOnline, an insider detailed Camilla’s reaction to Harry unannounced visit to his home country, noting she was “outraged”.

There has been an existing animosity between the senior royal and the youngest son of Charles for years. In his tell-all memoir, Spare, Harry accusing her of breaking Charles’ marriage with the late Princess Diana.

He also branded her a “villain” and alleged she was responsible for leaking stories about the royal family to the British press.

“Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband’s cancer as a ‘loving son’ PR stunt was the last straw,” a palace insider claimed.

“After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he’s a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy — and she left no doubt he isn’t wanted back!” they continued.

“Her Majesty blames Charles’ pancreatic cancer on the humiliation, stress and chaos of Harry and Meghan quitting their royal duties, heaping dirt on the family and keeping [their kids] Archie and Lilibet from their grandfather,” the palace spy added.