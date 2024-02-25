Barbra Streisand's emotional acceptance speech leaves audience with teary eyes

Barbra Streisand left many people allegedly teary-eyed as she accepted the prize at the SAG Awards 2024 on Saturday.



The Funny Girl alum received the SAG Life Achievement Award during this occasion.

Even celebrities like Joey King, Emma Stone, and Anne Hathaway broke down in tears after her moving victory speech.

After receiving a standing ovation and a bouquet for her contributions to Hollywood, the star began her speech by expressing her gratitude to SAG for giving her the finest award, saying, "You know you're going to get it."

“I'm very proud to be a member for over 60 years. I can't quite believe it," she added.

Barbra continued by recalling her initial reaction when she first watched Marlon Brando in a major motion picture and declared him to be "the most beautiful actor."

She also talked about how much she loved films and stated, "That make-believe world was much more pleasant than anything I was experiencing. I didn't like reality."

"I wanted to be in the movies, even though I knew I didn't look like any of the other women on the screen. My mother said, 'You better learn to type,' but I didn't listen,” she continued.

Wrapping up her speech, she expressed gratitude and observed, “And somehow, someway — thank you, God — it all came true."