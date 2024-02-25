Millie Bobby Brown drops hint on 'Damsel': 'Nothing like Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown candidly shared what made Damsel stand out from Stranger Things and Enola Holmes before the Netflix film release.
The 20-year-old actress told Netflix that it was the realisation that she would not co-exist in the action-adventure as princess Elordie, unlike the other two films that pushed her to opt the role.
"After I read the script, I remember thinking, 'Wow, I’ve never done anything where I haven’t been able to share the load,'" Brown expressed.
The Stranger Things star compared her previous roles with her new one, saying, "Everything I do, I’m able to co-exist with someone else. With Stranger Things, I have wonderful castmates that I’m able to depend on. And then with Enola Holmes, I’m able to depend on Henry Cavill or Louis Partridge."
"But with Damsel, it was this realisation: 'Oh my goodness, it’s just me. I have to be there every day, and I have to give myself fully every day,'" the two prime-time Emmy Awards nominees exclaimed.
Damsel, slated to grace the screens on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2024, is a princess fantasy movie intertwined with grounded reality.
The story revolves around a young princess, unaware that she is being offered as a sacrificial lamb to settle an ancient debt.
She is married to a handsome prince but later thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, where she must survive with her wit and will.
