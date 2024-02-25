Jennifer Aniston recalls one of her 'cherished' New Year's Eve

Once, Barbra Streisand and Jennifer Aniston enjoyed a spectacular New Year's Eve celebration.



Aniston, 55, said that she and the Hollywood diva once exchanged a kiss to commemorate the clock reaching midnight on New Year's Eve as she gave Streisand, 81, the 2024 SAG Awards' Life Achievement Award on Saturday.

"Barbra did not just pave the way for us women; she bulldozed a clearing for us. Magnificent talent aside, she's also a mensch," Aniston said in her speech. "Barbra created the Streisand foundation, giving tens of millions of dollars in grants to more than 800 organizations supporting women's health, civil rights, environmental issues and gun control."

She continued, "And while I haven't had the pleasure of working with her — yet — I've been fortunate enough to spend cherished time with her over the years, and I even got to kiss her at midnight one New Year's Eve."

"I'm telling the truth. Barbra, I love you, I love you, and congratulations on this well-deserved honour," Aniston added, before turning the stage over to Bradley Cooper, who also lauded Streisand as she accepted the achievement award.

In a news release from December, SAG-AFTRA first declared that Streisand will be the 59th winner of its Life Achievement Award, calling the EGOT honoree "one of the greatest entertainers of all time."

Aniston said to People magazine on the red carpet before Saturday's ceremony that Streisand "was in my house since I could remember."

"I just heard that voice… there’s nothing like her," she said of Streisand's impact on the entertainment industry. “There’s no one that compares to her and she paved the way for a lot of us women, all of us, actually."