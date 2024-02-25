Romeo Beckham, model Mia Regan break up after having a ‘fallout’

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan have reportedly broken up following a big fight.

The footballer, 21, had been dating the model since 2019 but briefly broke up in 2022. While the eventually got back together, the couple sparked split rumours after neither of them posted any Valentine’s Day tribute for the other.

“Romeo and Mia had a fallout,” an insider told The Mirror. “They aren’t together at the moment.”

“They were living together, but Mia has apparently moved out of the place they shared and is staying with her parents,” the source revealed.

The insider explained that while the pair has “split up in the past and got back together again” this time it feels “more serious” since the model has moved out which “obviously points to it being more than just a tiff.”

Moreover, Mia travelled to Italy sans the son of David and Victoria Beckham on Saturday for Milan Fashion Week.

The Sun also noted that Romeo had been following on Instagram in recent weeks when the pair wasn’t posting their usually PDA-filled posts in social media.

The Mirror source also pointed out that Mia had become a “regular fixture at the Beckham family’s social events.”

Previously, the pair had split as long-distance relationship was “difficult” for them but Romeo returned to Brentford “to give things another go.”

“Unfortunately, they seem to have hit yet another bump in the road and only time will tell if they patch things up. It will be a shame if they can’t, as Mia is a big favourite with Romeo’s family. But ultimately, everyone just wants them both to be happy,” the source said.