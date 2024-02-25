Olivia Rodrigo champions reproductive rights initiative following Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo's tour aims to break healthcare barriers for reproductive care.

Olivia Rodrigo launched her highly anticipated 'Guts World Tour' with a memorable performance in Palm Springs, California, marking the tour's first stop of 75.

In addition to delivering a spirited hour-and-a-half set, the recently turned 21-year-old singer introduced a significant initiative called The Fund 4 Good, which will accompany her throughout the tour.

While hints of the initiative surfaced in fall 2023, Rodrigo took to her official fan accounts on TikTok and Instagram to provide more details ahead of her debut performance.

"I'm thrilled that tonight marks the very first show of the Guts World Tour, and before I hit the stage,

I wanted to share something I'm really excited about," she expressed in a video message from her dressing room.

"Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls, and individuals seeking reproductive health freedom," she explained.

"The fund will provide direct support to community-based nonprofits advocating for girls' education, reproductive rights, and the prevention of gender-based violence."

Rodrigo announced that a portion of proceeds from all ticket sales for the Guts World Tour will be allocated to the project.

Furthermore, for the North American leg of the tour, she revealed a partnership with the National Network of Abortion Funds to assist those facing healthcare barriers in accessing necessary reproductive care.