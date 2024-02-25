Selena Gomez finds security and understanding with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez finds sanctuary with Benny Blanco: "He gets my world."

Selena Gomez recently provided a rare glimpse into her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco, following their public acknowledgment of being a couple two months ago on social media.

Despite initially keeping their romance low-key for six months, the two-time Grammy nominee expressed her affection during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, released Friday.

Gomez emphasized the importance of being with someone who respects her and understands her world.

She stated, "Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you, and I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in."

Reflecting on her relationship, the Love On singer remarked, "But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it. So it’s awesome."

Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in early December, disclosing that they had been quietly dating for six months.

Over the past few months, the couple has been spotted together at various public events, including the Golden Globes, Emmy Awards, and courtside at a Lakers game last month.

They've also been active on social media, sharing affectionate photos together. Recently, Gomez has been flaunting a diamond-encrusted 'B' initial ring, paying homage to her beau.