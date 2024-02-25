Will Smith seals love on set, marries Melanie Liburd in 'Bad Boys'

In a scene shot on the Miami Beach set of Bad Boys 4, Will Smith was captured locking lips with his onscreen leading lady, Melanie Liburd.

Smith, a former Oscar winner whose recent controversies have stirred public interest, shares an age gap of 19 years with Liburd, a biracial British actress acclaimed for her role in NBC's This Is Us, which earned her a SAG Award.

The 55-year-old actor, also serving as a producer, reprises his role as Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene 'Mike' Lowrey in the upcoming buddy cop comedy directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, slated for a June 14 release in the US and UK theaters.

On the set, production designer Jon Billington crafted an exquisite arbor adorned with white flowers and draped with curtains, providing a picturesque backdrop for the faux wedding ceremony where Smith's character exchanged vows with his onscreen partner.

The scene was further enriched by a multitude of extras dressed elegantly as wedding guests, seated on benches along the beach.

Smith's character has previously been romantically involved with Lieutenant Rita Secada (Paola Núñez) and Max Logan (Karen Alexander) in the series.

Principal photography for the untitled fourth installment began on April 3, with Martin Lawrence co-starring as Detective Lieutenant Marcus Miles Burnett.