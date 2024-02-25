Tom Brady sees good in Gisele Bundchen's longtime beau Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady is reportedly making efforts to navigate the evolving dynamics following his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen's public display of affection with her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.



According to insiders, Brady is endeavoring to "find the good" in this new situation, despite not yet establishing a close friendship with Valente.

Speculation about Bundchen's romance with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor was seemingly confirmed when they were seen sharing a passionate kiss during a Valentine's Day outing in Miami.

Although reports suggest their relationship began in June, he is said to have reservations about the timeline, suspecting it may extend further back.

