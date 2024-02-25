Prince Harry faces big setback after showing desire for royal reunion

File Footage

Prince Harry has been advised to forget about his dream of a royal reunion after King Charles's cancer diagnosis.



Ingrid Seward, a royal commentator told Fabulous magazine that the Duke of Sussex will not be able to mend his broken relationship with his family, especially with Prince William and Princess Kate.

The royal expert said, "Even their father’s illness has not brought them together. They deal with it in different ways."

She added, "I see no chance of a reunion. William is supporting his father and Harry is supporting himself."

Ingrid shared that the former working royal's "lack of public support for Catherine" also made a negative impression of him on his brother.

For the unversed, Kate Middleton underwent 'planned abdominal surgery' in January 2024.

Moreover, the expert blamed Meghan Markle for becoming the reason for tension between the two brothers.

She said, "The death of their mother brought them together in mutual grief and understanding of their tragic predicament. But their rivalry continued and it was Kate that brought them together again."

"They were a happy threesome until Meghan arrived on the scene," the expert added.

